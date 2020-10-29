Turkey rescues over 100 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

By Sabri Kesen and Ferdi Uzun

MUGLA/AYDIN, Turkey (AA) -Turkey's coast guard rescued over 100 asylum seekers pushed back to Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea by Greek coast guard boats, security sources said Wednesday.

After being rescued off the coast of Marmaris in southwestern Mugla province, 23 asylum seekers were taken to nearby ports, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Nineteen of the asylum seekers were Turkish citizens and legal action against them began.

Also, a total of 83 foreign asylum seekers in three life boats were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard off the coast of Bodrum in Mugla, said a security source.

The asylum seekers had been driven back from Greek waters while trying to reach Europe.

Separately, security forces in Aydin province held 30 asylum seekers trying to go abroad, according to security sources.

The Coast Guard Command stopped a rubber boat off Tekagac in Didim district, said the sources.

The asylum seekers, including Syrian and Afghan nationals, were sent to provincial migration authorities.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar