Turkey: Retail sales volume down in March

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Retail sales volume with constant prices in the Turkish economy slightly dropped 0.2% year-on-year in March, according to official figures released on Thursday.

During the month, the highest annual fall was seen in non-food sales — except automotive fuel — with 8.7%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Automotive fuel sales also dropped 3.2%, while food, drinks and tobacco sales posted a 17% rise year-on-year in March.

Among the non-food sectors, the volume of textile, clothing and footwear sales plummeted 28.5%, and computers, books, telecommunications equipment dropped 6.5%.

Volume of medical goods and cosmetic sales went up 7.4% while electronic goods and furniture sales fell 4.1%.

Meanwhile, sales by mail orders and internet climbed 48.3% year-on-year in March.

– Retail turnover on rise in March

TurkStat also revealed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 8.1% in March, on a yearly basis.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 32.2%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 0.4%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 9.4%," it added.

Significantly hit by COVID-19 containment measures, the eurozone retail trade volume also plummeted 11.2% month-on-month in March, the EU's statistical office announced last week.

Eurostat noted the figure slipped 10.4% in the EU27 in March, compared to a month earlier.