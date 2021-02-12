Turkey: Retail sales volume rises in December

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s retail sales volume with constant prices jumped 0.6% year-on-year in December 2020, according to official figures released on Friday.

During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in food, drinks and tobacco sales, which surged 8.8%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Non-food and automotive fuel sales dropped 3.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Among non-food items, the highest annual decrease of 18.6% was seen in textile, clothing and footwear sales.

Sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment declined 2.7%, while medical goods and cosmetics marked a 2.1% fall in December.

Sales by mail orders and internet climbed 73% year-on-year in the month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales volume slipped 4.2% in December.

– Retail turnover soars in December

Calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 15.9% in December on a yearly basis, according to TurkStat.

“In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 26.1%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 14.1%, automotive fuel sales increased by 2.7%,” it said.

Meanwhile, the total turnover index, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, climbed 28.6% on an annual basis in December.

Industry was up 42.9%, construction increased 7.2%, trade surged 31.1%, and services jumped 12.3% year-on-year in December.