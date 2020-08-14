Turkey: Retail sales volume shrinks 0.8% in June

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's retail sales volume with constant prices fell 0.8% year-on-year in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Friday.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 3.0%," TurkStat said.

Excluding automotive fuel, non-food sales dropped 2.8%, while automotive fuel sales slipped 0.9% over the same period.

Among non-food items, the volume of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment sales rose 2.5% on an annual basis in June. It was followed by electronic goods and furniture sales, increasing 1.3% during the same period.

Textile, clothing, and footwear sales declined 19.5%, while medical goods and cosmetic sales went down 1% from the same month last year.

Sales by mail order and the internet jumped 99.4% year-on-year in the month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales volume with constant prices soared 16.5% in June, TurkStat said.