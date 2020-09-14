Turkey: Retail sales volume up 11.9% y-o-y in July

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's retail sales volume with constant prices rose 11.9% year-on-year in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 12.3%," TurkStat said.

Excluding automotive fuel, non-food sales posted a 13.9% increase, while automotive fuel sales saw a 7.2% rise over the same period.

Among non-food items, the volume of electronic goods and furniture sales grew 27.7% on an annual basis in July.

It was followed by the computers, books and telecommunications equipment sales, increasing 13.8% during the same period.

Also rising were textile, clothing and footwear sales — 1.9% — and medical goods and cosmetic sales — up 4.4% — from the same month last year.

Sales by mail order and the internet jumped 99.2% year-on-year in the month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales volume with constant prices soared 9.5% in July, TurkStat said.