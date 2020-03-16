Turkey runs $2.3B budget surplus in January-February

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's central government budget balance posted a 14 billion Turkish liras (some $2.3 billion) surplus in the January-February period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Monday.

The country's budget revenues totaled 208.3 billion Turkish liras ($34.7 billion) in the first two months of this year, rising 27% from same period last year.

Budget expenditures rose 10.6% to hit 194.2 billion Turkish liras ($32.4 billion) — marking a 14 billion Turkish liras (some $2.3 billion) surplus.

The budget balance, excluding interest payments, saw a surplus of 41.6 billion Turkish liras ($6.9 billion) in January-February.

Official figures showed that tax revenues surged 22.9% to 139.1 billion Turkish liras ($23.1 billion), while interest payments were 26.9 billion Turkish liras ($4.5 billion) over the same period.