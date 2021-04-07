Turkey 'saddened' by losses in East Timor floods

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey expressed its condolences Tuesday over the casualties from recent floods and landslides in East Timor.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of at least 34 lives and extensive damage caused by heavy flooding and landslides in Timor-Leste," said a Foreign Ministry statement, referring to the country’s official name.

"We convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the victims as well as the Government of Timor-Leste and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

The flash floods and landslides have also displaced over 7,000, mostly in the capital Dili.​​​​​​​

At least 157 people have died, dozens more are missing and thousands have been rendered homeless after a tropical cyclone battered Indonesia and neighboring East Timor.