Turkey says values Libya’s sovereignty, political unity

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey considers it important that Libya’s integrity, sovereignty, independence, and political unity are protected, the county’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“We attach importance to preservation of Libya’s integrity, sovereignty, independence, and political unity,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference alongside his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangouch in Tripoli.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that high-level Turkish officials including foreign and national defense ministers along with the director of the Turkish intelligence agency paid an official visit to Libya on Monday with bilateral and regional issues on their agenda.