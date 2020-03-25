Turkey seeks life sentence for Khashoggi's murder

By Muhammed Enes Can

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish prosecutors on Wednesday sought aggravated life sentences for 18 accused in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Office indicted a total of 20 people in the gruesome premeditated murder.

Two others were charged for “incitement to first degree murder”.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was killed and dismembered by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the country's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

Riyadh offered various, conflicting narratives to explain his disappearance before acknowledging he was murdered in the diplomatic building.

Khashoggi's body was never recovered.

* Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur