Turkey seeks life sentence for murder of bar president

By Aziz Aslan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Prosecutors in Turkey sought an aggravated life sentence Thursday for a suspect accused in the 2015 killing of Tahir Elci, the president of Diyarbakir province’s bar association, and two police officers.

The Diyarbakir Chief Prosecutor’s Office indicted PKK/YPG terrorist Ugur Yakisir for disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state, first degree murder and related crimes.

Three other police officers are accused of manslaughter by deliberate negligence.

Elci, 49, was killed in Diyarbakir’s Sur district shortly after speaking at a press briefing. Two police officers were also killed when gunmen opened fire from a car near the gathering.

Elci was buried at Yenikoy Asri Cemetery in Diyarbakir with thousands gathering for his funeral.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur