Turkey sees steady rise in number of COVID-19 recoveries

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey is seeing a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 recoveries, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The number of patients who recovered from the disease hit 125,963 as 1,594 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

Some 1,141 new cases of the virus were reported in the country, bringing the total to 162,120 Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,489, as the country reported 28 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data.

Healthcare professionals also did 36,155 more tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the overall number to over 1.96 million.

Koca stated that while the new cases of the virus was decreasing, the number of patients in ICU were also dropping.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 361,200 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 5.85 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 2.44 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.