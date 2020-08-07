Turkey seizes 28,000+ packets of smuggled cigarettes

By Esber Ayaydin

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security forces on Friday seized more than 28,000 packets of smuggled cigarettes hidden in two trucks in the country's southeast, according to security sources.

Provincial gendarmerie forces stopped the trucks in the Ceylanpinar district of Sanliurfa province as part of anti-smuggling efforts, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They searched the trucks and found 28,040 packets of contraband cigarettes.

Police arrested two suspects, who were later remanded in custody by a court.

* Writing by Gozde Bayar