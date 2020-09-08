Turkey seizes over 5 tons of marijuana in southeast

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Security forces in southeastern Turkey seized more than five tons of marijuana in a narco-terror operation, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said early Wednesday.

Gendarmerie forces in Diyarbakir province seized over 5,081 kilograms (11,201 pounds) of marijuana and 14.1 million cannabis roots, Soylu said on Twitter.

Congratulating the forces, Soylu mentioned that the drugs were seized in Lice district as part of Operation Yildirim-7 in the region.

Turkish authorities have been confiscating narcotics shipments owned or operated by the PKK since the 1980s, with the country seizing over 40 tons of marijuana in 2019 alone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.