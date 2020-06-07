Turkey sending Paraguay coronavirus aid

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey is sending medical supplies to Paraguay to help the Latin American nation's fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the Paraguayan ambassador said Sunday.

The announcement came a day after the two countries signed a cooperation agreement on the health sector, Ceferino Valdez Peralta told Anadolu Agency in a written statement.

Calling the agreement "a reflection of the excellent relations" between Turkey and Paraguay, he added that it was signed after a request made by his country.

The medical aid includes 50,000 protective suits, 30,000 N95 masks,100,000 surgical masks, 2,000 protective glasses and 50,000 footwear protection covers.

The shipment was sent via Sao Paulo, Brazil and will soon be arriving in Paraguay, said the ambassador.

As the curve for the COVID-19 pandemic flattens or falls in many parts of the world, the virus continues to spread across the Latin American region.

Paraguay has 1,135 confirmed cases and 11 deaths, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University. It has recorded 575 recoveries.

Turkey has so far delivered aid to nearly 60 countries around the globe to help their fight against the virus.