Turkey: Siirt film festival to start on Oct. 5

By Yasemin Kalyoncuoglu

ANKARA (AA) – The third edition of the International Siirt Short Film Festival will start in Turkey’s southeastern city of Siirt on Oct. 5, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The event, being put together in collaboration with the General Directorate of Cinema of Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, will end on Oct. 9.

The application process to submit films for the festival has started and will run until Sept. 21, the organizers said.

It will feature films in three categories – documentary, animated, and experimental short films.

The event will have conferences, talks, and workshops with renowned actors, screenwriters, directors, and producers.

The award for the best short film is 10,000 Turkish liras (over $1,300).

More details on the festival and application process can be found at www.siirtkisafilmfestivali.com.