Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

By Firdevs Bulut

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey criticized the US on Wednesday for including Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program.

"Initiatives that do not observe balance between parties will not contribute to establishing a secure environment on the Island, nor will they help keep peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement.

The statement noted that the US included Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program for 2020.

Turkey supports the approach of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in this matter, the statement said.

"As we have stressed many times before, these steps will not contribute to finding a solution to the Cyprus issue but instead strengthens the uncompromising approach of the Greek side,” it added.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US has included Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program for 2020.

“The Department of State intends to provide International Military Education and Training funding to that country, contingent on congressional appropriations and our notification of Congress,” Pompeo said at a press briefing in Washington.

“This is part of our efforts to enhance relationships with key regional partners to promote stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.