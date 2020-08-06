'Turkey stands with Lebanon in wake of disaster'

By Firat Tasdemir

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey supports its Lebanese brothers and sisters in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly explosion and will do everything we can to help them, said a top Turkish spokesman.

"We stand with our Lebanese brothers and sisters. We share their pain, and will do everything we can to relieve them of their distress,” wrote Communications Directorate head Fahrettin Altun on Twitter on Thursday.

“We are delivering our Lebanese brothers and sisters aid via our Koca Yusuf plane.”

The Turkish nation “serves peace and stability," he added.

The capital Beirut and its surrounding suburbs were rocked Tuesday by a massive blast that left at least 135 people dead and nearly 5,000 injured.

A Turkish military plane carrying aid and a search and rescue team were sent to Beirut from the capital Ankara Wednesday following the deadly blast.

In addition to the plane, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had ordered the Turkish Red Crescent to aid in relief efforts.

Plans are also in motion for construction of a field hospital, as well as providing humanitarian aid including drugs and medical supplies, he added.