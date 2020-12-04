Turkey strikes heavy blow to drug trafficking

By Kerem Kocalar, Ozan Efeoglu and Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – As part of counter-narcotics operations across Istanbul, at least 319 people dealing with the illegal drug trade were arrested by police, officials said Friday.

Over a ton of illegal drugs, including over 477 kilograms (1,050 pounds) of heroin and over 321 kg of methamphetamine (770 lbs), were seized from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

During the operations conducted in all 39 districts of Istanbul, 45 pistols and rifles were also seized by the police.

Police also conducted operations Friday in southeastern Gaziantep and southern Adana provinces, where 75kg (165 lbs) of methamphetamine and 77 kg (169 lbs) of heroin were seized.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk