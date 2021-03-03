Turkey: Suspect smuggling terrorists to PKK arrested

By ​​​​​​​ Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – A suspect smuggling terrorists to YPG/PKK was arrested on Wednesday, Turkish officials said.

Security forces in Istanbul launched an operation after learning that the YPG/PKK was seeking other routes to transfer terrorists to Syria as Turkey's southern border was heavily guarded.

T.D., the suspect who was identified only by his initials, had been sending young recruits illegally to Greece and then from there to Iraq by air.

It was later learned that T.D. had enabled the suspects in Iraq to cross to Syria by land.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.