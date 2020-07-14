Turkey: Terrorist who murdered 5 civilians neutralized

By Muhammed Nuri Erdogan

ANKARA (AA) – A terrorist responsible for murdering five civilians has been “neutralized” in eastern Turkey, officials announced on Tuesday.

In clashes with terrorists in the eastern Sirnak-Silopi area, Turkish forces fighting in Operation Mt. Cudi neutralized Osman Durmus, codenamed Aliser, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Durmus’s NEA-15 infantry rifle was also seized, and large amounts of ammunition and hand grenades seized in the operation were destroyed, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Bomb attacks this April 14 and June 17 that Durmus was part of killed a total of five civilians, said the ministry.

His terrorist affiliation was not given, but the terror group PKK has been active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.