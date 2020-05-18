Turkey test-fires native HGK-84 precision guidance kit

By Muhammed Boztepe

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey successfully test-fired the HGK-84, a domestically produced precision guidance kit, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“The test-firing of our HGK-84 LAB (Precision Guidance Kit-84 Laser Seeker Head) produced by domestic and national facilities were successfully carried out,” the ministry said on Twitter.

It also shared a 41-second video of the launch.

The HGK-84 is a GPS/INS guidance kit that turns existing 2000 lb Mk-84 general purpose bombs and penetrator bombs into air to ground smart bombs, according to the Defense Industries Research and Development Institute. It enables precision strike capability in all weather conditions.

