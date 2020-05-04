Turkey: Test numbers up, cases down as 5,000 more recovered

By Jeyhun Aliyev and Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – A total of 86,166 people have recovered so far from the novel coronavirus in Turkey, including 5,015 people registered on Monday, the country's Health Minister said.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 3,461 as Turkey saw 64 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The country registered 1,614 new cases, bringing the tally to 127,659, he added.

Meanwhile, over 35,771 additional tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests so far to 1.17 million.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic has killed over 248,000 people, with total infections over 3.53 million, while more than 1.13 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.