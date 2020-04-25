Turkey to begin mass production of native respirator

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey will "very soon start mass production" of indigenous respirators needed in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Ankara’s communications director said Saturday.

“Our government’s mobilization to produce all necessary medical supplies is bearing fruit. We will very soon start mass production of our nationally developed respirator ‘Sahra,’” Fahrettin Altun said in a series of Tweets. “We’re determined to ensure that Turkey will not need outside help for medical supplies.”

The indigenous mechanical breathing device named Sahra, or Desert, was announced last week by National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Altun said Ankara has already sent medical supplies to 54 nations, including test kits, masks and gloves and “Turkey is supporting so many nations and allies in this difficult time as a humanitarian duty.”

He highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s global efforts “to create a common response while helping nations individually.”

“Some of his latest coronavirus diplomacy calls included Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and Emir [Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad] al-Thani. The discussions included the current crisis and the future,” he said of telephone discussing Friday with the German and Qatari leaders.

“At home, we continue to support our citizens during Ramadan through an additional aid package of 176 million TL [$25 million],” he said.

“All citizens will be allotted an additional 1 GB of internet to help them communicate with their loved ones,” he added.

Turning to Ramadan, he wished “Muslims around the world a safe, healthy, and happy Ramadan” with Friday the first day of the Muslim holy month.

“Our brothers & sisters around the world must know Turkey will always be there for them. As we plan steps for normalization at the end of Ramadan, we hope to celebrate Eid in a more healed world!,” Altun said.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 195,900 people, with total infections nearing 2.8 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. An excess of 781,300 patients have recovered.