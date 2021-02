By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish citizen residing in the capital of the Netherlands will be brought back to Turkey to continue his COVID-19 treatment, Turkey’s deputy foreign minister said late Wednesday.

Yavuz Selim Kiran said in a tweet that an air ambulance carrying Selahattin Kandaz was to take off from Schiphol airport in Amsterdam.

“We stand by our citizens no matter where they are in the world,” Kiran said.