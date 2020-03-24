Turkey to create common response against COVID-19

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey is using diplomatic initiatives to create common responses to the global coronavirus outbreak, the country’s communications director said late Tuesday.

“President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan is conducting meetings with world leaders to come up with diplomatic initiatives to create common responses to this global threat,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter while explaining how Erdogan is closely monitoring the issue.

Erdogan conducted teleconferences with cabinet members and other relevant agencies to receive updates and give related orders, Altun said.

Stressing that countries have a lot to learn from each other, Altun said common measures implemented seriously can help stem the spread of the virus.

Regarding the seven latest deaths in Turkey from the coronavirus, he said the government took the threat seriously and implemented strict health precautions while ensuring the stability of the economy.

“We’re aggressively pursuing strict measures such as testing, quarantines, experimental drugs, social distancing, etc.,” he said.

He also thanked all medical personnel and security forces for their sacrifices.

Turkey confirmed seven more deaths from the coronavirus late Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 44.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of more than 417,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 18,600, while nearly 108,000 have recovered.