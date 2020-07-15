Turkey to donate medical aid to Sudan

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey will send medical aid to Sudan under a mutual agreement, according to a ruling published early Wednesday in the Official Gazette.

The agreement between the government of the Republic of Turkey and the government of the Republic of Sudan on “donations in the field of health" was signed on June 17 in Turkey’s capital city of Ankara, it said.

As part of the deal, Turkey will donate medical supplies including 50 ventilators, 100,000 surgical masks, 50,000 N95 type masks and 50,000 protective coveralls.

The Turkish donation to Sudan is a "gesture of friendship and goodwill."

Turkey has sent medical aid to nearly 140 countries to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Sudan has so far reported over 10,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the country's death toll stands at 659 and more than 5,500 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the hardest-hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 577,000 people worldwide, with more than 13.2 million confirmed cases and over 7.36 million recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins figures.