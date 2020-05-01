Turkey to invest in food, health, digitalization

By Sevgi Ceren Gokkoyun

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey prioritizes investments in food, health and digitalization in the coming period, the country's trade minister said on Thursday.

"Investments in the field of digitalization and technology are as important as food for both Turkey and the world," Ruhsar Pekcan told a virtual meeting held with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

Pekcan recalled that the ministry initiated virtual trade platforms and digital marketing methods such as virtual trade delegations, fairs and e-marketplaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We start with chemical industry, then we will carry out our trade delegations with the US, Mexico, Poland in the non-ferrous metals, household goods and plastics sectors," she explained.

First virtual fair implementation will be in the agriculture sector, Pekcan stressed.

Underlining the coordination between Turkish ministries, public institutions and organizations, the minister said the "complete solidarity" of the state and the nation will continue.

Pekcan praised the country's distinguishing efforts in healthcare, economy and trade.

Pointing to contactless trade measures the ministry implemented to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, she said: "Railway transportation shined out in trade during this period. From now on we must use the railway more effectively."

In March, Turkey closed its border gates with neighboring countries, including Iran and Iraq and number of no-contact foreign trade studies were put in place to maintain the foreign trade.