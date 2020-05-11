Turkey to launch healthy tourism certification program

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Monday announced that it would launch a healthy tourism certification program throughout the 2020 summer season.

This document, which will be granted by international certification institutions, will indicate the fulfillment of high health and hygiene standards at airlines, airports and other transportation facilities, accommodations and food venues, according to a statement by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The country aims to encourage all stakeholders in the tourism sector to take all measures for a healthy holiday via the program, the statement added.

"Our certification program shall ensure that our guests in Turkey are going to make their holidays in a safe and hygienic manner and feel comfortable during their visit," said Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

He added that the program would cover preventive and protective steps including air, marine and land transportation, arrival ports and all holiday facilities, as well as the health condition of employees and the tourists themselves.

"We will encourage all of our transportation and accommodation facilities to take all precautions for a healthy holiday through obtaining the certificate," stressed Ersoy.

He added that the ministry was planning to start implementing the certification process for hotels as of May, with certified facilities to be listed online as of June 1.

This certificate program will demonstrate that Turkey will take a pioneering role in setting the direction for the normalization of tourism, he concluded.