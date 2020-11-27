Turkey to provide assistance to Uzbekistan, Mongolia

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey will provide assistance to Uzbekistan and Mongolia in the areas of health and social security as part of agreements signed with the two countries, according to Friday’s Official Gazette.

As a “gesture of friendship and goodwill,” Turkey will donate 50 ventilators to Uzbekistan under a deal for medical supplies signed this May.

Turkey has sent medical aid to over 150 countries and six international organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of an agreement signed in March 2018, Turkey and Mongolia will provide social insurance services to each other.

The deal was signed in March 2018 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

According to details published in Turkey’s Official Gazette, the agreement entails services in areas such as payment of pensions, death grants, occupational hazards, and medical examinations.