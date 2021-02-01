Turkey to report on Islamophobia, racism in countries

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey will report annually on acts of Islamophobia and racism in other countries, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

Speaking at the AK Party’s 7th Congress in Antalya province, Cavusoglu said that until today, the EU and US publish reports on Turkey and other countries, but from now on, Turkey will also produce its own reports "for the good of humanity."

He said Turkey no longer played the game by others’ rules in matters that concern itself.

"Diplomacy is always our priority, but we also teach those who do not believe in diplomacy to come back to the table," he said.

Regarding maritime disputes over the Eastern Mediterranean, he said Turkey favors “equitable sharing,” but the Greek side has disclaimed this approach despite Turkey staking its claims in the Mediterranean.

"Everyone has learned the ways of cooperation with Turkey," he said.

Cavusoglu reminded that positive messages were given about the EU in December and that a roadmap was worked on to develop relations in a positive atmosphere.

– Helping hand extended amid pandemic

Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has used hard and soft power in diplomacy and the country is number one in the world in terms of providing humanitarian aid.

He noted that amid the pandemic, Turkey has sent aid to 156 countries.

“Turkey is co-chairing the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the UN. It [Turkey] is a reliable mediator not only at the table, but also [on the spot] in Somalia, Mali, Venezuela, all over the world. Today, we are one of the five countries that waves its flag in the world with 248 representatives,” he added.