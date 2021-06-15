Turkey to take on Wales for their 1st EURO 2020 victory

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey seek to seal their first EURO 2020 win against Wales after losing to Italy 3-0 in their tournament opener.

The Group A clash between Turkey and Wales will kick off at 1600 GMT on Wednesday while over 30,000 fans are expected to attend at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

In their first game, Wales drew with Switzerland 1-1, played on Saturday.

Italy will face Switzerland in another Wednesday clash at Stadio Olimpico, Rome in Group A at 1900 GMT.

Turkey recorded two wins, three losses and one draw in previous six games with Wales.