Turkey, Ukraine flights to resume in July

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – The president of Ukraine said Wednesday that flights between Turkey and Ukraine would resume in July.

“From July 1, some flights between #Ukraine and #Turkey will be resumed. I agree with @RTErdogan that it will give impetus to the recovery of the tourism industry. Thank you for humanitarian aid. We deepen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey in all areas of common interests,” Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter.

Turkey suspended international flights in late March to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Since first appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 479,300 people worldwide, with an excess of 9.3 million confirmed cases and greater than 4.6 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.