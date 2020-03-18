Turkey unveils $15.4B relief package for coronavirus

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Wednesday unveiled a relief package worth 100 billion Turkish liras ($15.4 billion) to limit the economic fallout from coronavirus.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the package, which includes debt payment delays and tax cuts across various sectors, following a meeting on measures to counter the pandemic at Cankaya Palace in Ankara.

"Value added tax (VAT) on domestic airline flights has been cut to 1% from 18% for a period of three months," Erdogan said.

Also, social security premiums and VAT deductions have been suspended for six months across various sectors, including retail, malls, iron-steel, automative, logistic and textile, he said.

Moreover, credit payments for firms who are facing cash flow disruptions due to coronavirus will be postponed for three months, he added.

"We will provide additional support to those companies when needed," the president said.

In order to maintain capacity utilization rates, the government has decided to extend financial support to stocks for exporters, Erdogan added.

The country also doubled the credit guarantee fund's limit to 50 billion Turkish liras ($7.70 billion), up from 25 billion liras ($3.35 billion).

He urged employers to encourage flexible and remote working models to stem the spread of the virus.

The novel virus which emerged in Wuhan, China last December has now spread to at least 164 countries and territories worldwide, with Europe as its epicenter, according to World Health Organization.

With a global death toll of over 7,800, the pandemic has brought major cities across the world to a standstill sending stocks plunging and businesses facing huge losses.