Turkey unveils Economic Reform Action Plan

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry unveiled the country's Economic Reform Action Plan on late Tuesday.

The action plan contains several measures under 10 main titles – including public finance, price stability, financial sector, current deficit, employment, corporate governance, investment incentives, easing internal trade, rivalry and market surveillance.

The ministry’s action plan covers detailed measures and a calendar.

All measures under the plan will be implemented until March 2023.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced details of the new economic reform package.