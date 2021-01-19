Turkey, US officials discuss bilateral, regional issues

By Zafer Fatih Beyaz

ANKARA (AA) – Senior Turkish and US officials discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call Tuesday.

Turkey’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin spoke to outgoing US National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien over the phone and discussed Turkey-US relations and regional issues, according to a statement.

The duo emphasized the strategic importance of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over establishing a useful channel of communication at a time when Turkey-US relations encountered various challenges, it added.

The importance of mutual respect and interests for continuity in Ankara and Washington’s relations was emphasized during the meeting, the statement further said.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin