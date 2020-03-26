Turkey: V-Ball team captain supports Olympics delay

Erkan Tiryaki

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's women's volleyball team captain on Thursday supported the postponement of Summer Olympics 2020.

Eda Erdem Dundar said she welcomed the decision as it was better than playing without spectators in empty stadiums.

"Everyone wishes this coronavirus pandemic wouldn't have happened, and the Olympics were played on time, but when it comes to our health, it was best to postpone," she told Anadolu Agency.

The deferral, however, is still a disappointment since her team had a lot of expectations.

"Our performance was constantly improving, and the team had qualified for Olympics after a tough qualification round," she said.

The 32-year-old said they want to experience Olympic games where they could display their peak performance.

The women's volleyball team had qualified for Tokyo 2020 by beating Germany 3-0 in CEV European qualification final in January.

Turkey defeated the opponent with 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22 sets in the final game in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.