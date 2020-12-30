Turkey: Vehicle registrations leap 52.9% in November

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Motor vehicle registrations in Turkey jumped 52.9% year-on-year in November, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The total number of registered vehicles in Turkey stood at 24.64 million by the end of November, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Automobiles accounted for 54.2% of all registrations in the month, followed by small trucks at 16.3% and motorcycles at 14.6%.

Tractors and trucks made up 8.1% and 3.6% of the monthly figure, respectively.

In terms of the make of the newly registered cars, Fiat had 17.4%, Renault 15.2%, Volkswagen 7.8%, and Toyota 6.2%.

The data shows that 663,614 road motor vehicles were handed over and 2,923 motor vehicles were withdrawn during November.

Vehicles handed over are those whose owners were changed through notaries one or more times, according to TurkStat.

A total of 953,605 vehicles were also registered in Turkey from this January to November, surging 56.9% from the corresponding period in 2019, the figures showed.

Of the 547,037 cars registered this January-November, 49.7% run on gasoline, followed by diesel at 41.4% and LPG at 5.4%.

Electric or hybrid cars account for 0.3% of the total figure, TurkStat data showed.