Turkey wants peace, prosperity in S.Sudan: Ambassador

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – Presenting his credentials to South Sudan’s president on Wednesday, Turkey’s new ambassador to Juba said Ankara wants to see peace and prosperity in the country.

Erdem Mutaf said Turkey wants to further diversify and strengthen bilateral relations with South Sudan, adding Turkey has always been helping the North African country’s recovery from war through humanitarian support for vulnerable people, according to an official statement.

Ambassador Erdem Mutaf replaced his predecessor Tugrul Biltekin who spent more than two years in South Sudan.

Ambassadors from other countries also presented their credentials to President Salva Kiir in the capital Juba.

On the occasion, South Sudan’s Foreign Minister Beatrice Khamisa Wani said the government of South Sudan will fully support and facilitate the missions of the accredited ambassadors to strengthen relations between South Sudan and their respective countries.