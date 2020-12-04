Turkey welcomes positive progress in Gulf crisis

By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey welcomed recent positive developments Friday to resolve the conflict in the Gulf region.

"We appreciate the sincere efforts of the Kuwaiti leaders who have undertaken intensive contacts and initiatives for the resolution of this dispute," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Our hope is for the resolution of this conflict through unconditional dialogue as soon as possible and for the lifting of the unjust blockade and sanctions that Qatar has been subjected to without further delay."

The statement emphasized that Turkey would "continue to exert efforts for the security and stability of the Gulf region."

– Gulf crisis

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on June 5, 2017, on charges that it is "supporting terrorist groups" and began imposing an economic blockade.

Although Kuwait has made efforts to find a solution, a deal has not yet been reached to normalize relations.