Turkey welcomes Sri Lanka’s decision to bury deceased

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey welcomed a decision by Sri Lankan authorities to bury those who died from the coronavirus in line with Muslim beliefs, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday.

Hami Aksoy said the Muslim community was expecting the change in the practice of cremation for those who died, which has been applied because of special geological conditions.

He said certain officials in Sri Lanka expressed that there is no necessity for the cremation practice regarding the public’s health.

“We welcome this new decision which makes it possible again the conduct of burial ceremonies for all the deceased in line with their religious beliefs,” said Aksoy said.