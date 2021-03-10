Turkey wishes speedy recovery to TRNC's premier

By Abdullah Yasin Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay on Wednesday called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minster Ersan Saner to wish him a speedy recovery on behalf of Turkey after the premier undergoing an angiography.

Saner had the imaging test performed at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoglu State Hospital because of complaints of tightness in his chest.

Chief physician Adil Ozyilkan said doctors decided to carry out the coronary angiography as a precaution although other diagnostic tests showed no sign of pathology.

The tightness might have resulted from hypertension, he said.

After remaining under observation for two hours, Saner will be discharged from the hospital, said Ozyilkan.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara