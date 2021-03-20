Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

By Zafer Fatih Beyaz and Cankut Tasdan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey withdrew from a European treaty on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, according to the country’s Official Gazette early Saturday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention that was signed in 2011.

Turkey is the first country to ratify the Council of Europe convention adopted in Istanbul. It seeks to prevent violence against women, including domestic violence, and bring an end to legal impunity for perpetrators.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar