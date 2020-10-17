'Turkey won't stay silent in face of Armenia's attacks'

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey will not stay silent in front of Armenia’s attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

“This tiny baby was killed in his sleep by the Armenian Army, using a ballistic missile,” the ministry said on Twitter, attaching a picture of an infant killed in Ganja.

“Our language, religion and countries may be different, but this photo is enough to burn all our hearts!” it added.

“Maybe you see this photo for the first time, but Azerbaijanis have been living with the same photo for 30 years,” it also said, sharing two other pictures of infants killed, one back in 1992 in Kholajy, the other one fresh in Ganja.

The ministry noted that Armenia has continued to murder babies for 30 years, as it did in Khojaly.

"If there are humans who can see this view and keep silent, then keep! We won't be quiet!" it said.

– Armenia’s attacks on Azerbaijan

At least 13 civilians were killed, including four women and three minors, and nearly 50 others injured, when Armenian missiles struck Ganja early Saturday.

Some 20 women and five minors were also among the injured, while two children are still missing, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said.

More than 20 houses were also destroyed in the attack.

It was Armenia’s second deadly assault on Ganja in less than a week, an area far from the front line with a population of half a million.

Along with Ganja, a hydroelectric power plant in Mingachevir was also targeted by the Armenian army at around 1 a.m. local time Saturday (2100GMT Friday), but its missiles were neutralized by Azerbaijan’s air defense.

Since new clashes erupted between the two countries on Sept. 27, Armenia has continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

As of midday Saturday, Armenia has killed at least 60 Azerbaijani civilians and injured 270 more, according to Azerbaijani officials.

The number of houses damaged in Armenian attacks has reached 1,704, along with 90 residential buildings and 327 civil facilities, according to Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office.