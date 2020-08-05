Turkey's Basaksehir say good bye to Europa League

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish football club Medipol Basaksehir were eliminated in the Europa League Round of 16 after they were beaten by Copenhagen 3-0 on Wednesday.

Medipol Basaksehir previously beat Copenhagen 1-0 in the first leg match when they hosted the rivals in Istanbul.

However, the Denmark club hammered the Super Lig champions 3-0 at Parken Stadium in the second leg and they moved to quarterfinal with a 3-1 on aggregate.

Jonas Wind (2) and Rasmus Falk's goals sealed the victory for Copenhagen.

The Denmark side will take on Manchester United or LASK in the next phase.