Turkey's Borsa Istanbul breaks record at weekly close

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index was up 1.54% to close Friday at 1,291.29 points — an all-time high close.

Starting the day at 1,277.06 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 19.54 points over Thursday's close of 1,271.75 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,885.50 by market close, up from $1,872.25 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $43 per barrel as of 6.20 p.m. local time (1520GMT) on Friday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday
USD/TRY 7.7220 7.6920
EUR/TRY 9.1140 9.0890
GBP/TRY 10.2260 10.1630

Advertisements

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?