Turkey's Borsa Istanbul breaks record at weekly close

By Gokhan Ergocun



ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index was up 1.54% to close Friday at 1,291.29 points — an all-time high close.

Starting the day at 1,277.06 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 19.54 points over Thursday's close of 1,271.75 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,885.50 by market close, up from $1,872.25 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.



The price of Brent crude oil was around $43 per barrel as of 6.20 p.m. local time (1520GMT) on Friday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday USD/TRY 7.7220 7.6920 EUR/TRY 9.1140 9.0890 GBP/TRY 10.2260 10.1630