Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at close

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the day at 109,555.95 points on Monday, down 0.25% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the week at 109,051.32 points. At close, it decreased 279.52 points from Friday's 109,835.47.

During the day, the index's lowest level was 108,716.08 points, while the highest was 110,066.94.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 788 billion Turkish liras ($115 billion) at market close, with a daily trading volume of 15.1 billion Turkish liras ($2.2 billion).

As many as 27 stocks on the index rose, 26 were down, and two were flat compared to Friday.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $38.6 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT).