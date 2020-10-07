Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at closing

By Gokhan Ergocun



ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index dropped 0.11% to close Wednesday at 1,152.41 points.



After starting the day at 1,150.10 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 1.3 points over Tuesday's close of 1,153.71 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,890.10 by market close, down from $1,916.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $41.70 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Wednesday.

Exchange Rates Tuesday Wednesday USD/TRY 7.7770 7.8650 EUR/TRY 9.1630 9.2490 GBP/TRY 10.1130 10.1540