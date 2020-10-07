Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at closing

By Gokhan Ergocun
ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index dropped 0.11% to close Wednesday at 1,152.41 points.
After starting the day at 1,150.10 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 1.3 points over Tuesday's close of 1,153.71 points.
The price of one ounce of gold was $1,890.10 by market close, down from $1,916.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.
The price of Brent crude oil was around $41.70 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Wednesday.
|Exchange Rates
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|USD/TRY
|7.7770
|7.8650
|EUR/TRY
|9.1630
|9.2490
|GBP/TRY
|10.1130
|10.1540
