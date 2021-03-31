Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at midweek close

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed Wednesday at 1,391.73 points, down 0.29%.

Starting the day at 1,397.47 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index fell 4.06 points from Tuesday’s close of 1,395.79 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,389.86 points and 1,403.75 points.

A total of 34 stocks on the index rose and 59 fell on Wednesday.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.06 trillion Turkish liras ($128 billion) by the day’s close, with a daily trading volume of 20.2 billion Turkish liras (nearly $2.45 billion).

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,687.00 by market close, up from $1,683.05 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $64.10 per barrel as of 6:15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Wednesday.