Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at midweek's close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index on Wednesday closed at 85,576.61 points, dropping 1.38% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 84,776.51 points. As of the daily close, it had lost 931.58 points from Tuesday's close of 86,777.69 points.

The index hovered between 84,302.70 points and 87,824.55 points during the day.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 587.8 billion Turkish liras ($91.1 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 billion Turkish liras ($444 million).

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,503.45 by market close, up from $1,470.40 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

Brent crude prices continued its fall below the psychological threshold of $30 per barrel due to global recession concerns and declining oil demand worldwide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $26.25 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Wednesday.