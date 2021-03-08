Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at Monday close

By Yunus Girgin

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the first day of the week at 1,530.27 points, down 0.76% day-on-day.

Starting Monday at 1,549.62 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 11.71 points over Friday's close at 1,541.98 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,693.00 by market close, down from $1,697.95 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $68.40 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Friday.